USWNT players return home after World Cup win, honored at WNBA game, MLB game and Waffle House
The USWNT is not quite done celebrating
The United States Women's National Team is fresh off a World Cup win, a championship parade and winning awards, but now it was time for them to go back to their home cities.
The celebration tour is not over yet however, with many players making appearances at other games and local places as well.
Star and co-captain Megan Rapinoe has probably not slept much since the team's victory, and her return to Seattle was no different, as she seemed to 'claim' responsibility for the earthquake that shook the Seattle area.
The 34-year-old was in attendance at the Seattle Storm game on Friday, alongside Seattle guard and partner Sue Bird.
The world champ gave the fans what they wanted, showing off her iconic pose at the game.
Midfielder Samantha Mewis, from Massachusetts, and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, from Connecticut, headed to Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch at the Red Sox-Dodgers game, a rematch of the 2018 World Series.
The two world champions joined the likes of the defending World Series champions, throwing out strikes to Chris Sale and Rick Porcello.
Emily Sonnet had arguably the best visit home, or at least the most appetizing, with a trip to the Waffle House. Her visit was complete with a jersey swap.
The breakfast spot served up a meal fit for a champion.
-
Allie Long's LA hotel room robbed
Police are investigating the burglary of USWNT star
-
It's official: Griezmann joins Barcelona
The 2018 World Cup winner for France is officially leaving Madrid and headed to the Camp N...
-
Barca to pay Griezmann release clause
The French forward may finally be getting his move to the Camp Nou
-
USWNT equal pay lawsuit: Things to know
Here's what to know about the USWNT's ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation
-
Breaking down Bou's move to MLS
Here's what to know about Gustavo Bou as he joins Major League Soccer
-
Rose Bowl unveils Brandi Chastain statue
The monument's official debut marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. women's world title in...