The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup is less than two weeks away and 12 terms will battle it out to lift the trophy and claim bragging rights in the region. U.S. national team interim head coach Twila Kilgore and incoming USWNT manager Emma Hayes have named a 23-player roster for the upcoming tournament. Fans can watch the competition across CBS platforms including Paramount+.

It'll be the first extended tournament for the USWNT of the 2024 calendar year, and their first multi-team group competition since their early exit from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Gold Cup will provide an opportunity for players to get themselves into a tournament experience ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games this summer.

Forwards Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith will likely be the attacking focus during the tournament, while long-time midfielders Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle will feature throughout. But who else could have an impact during the competition?

Here are six players to keep an eye on during the 2024 Gold Cup:

Next gen players

Jaedyn Shaw: The attacking midfielder has typically come off the bench during her last few camps with the national team. Each time she's provided an offensive spark to turn games around. She's got an excellent final pass, so if she can flex that during the tournament, she may better position herself toward an Olympic roster.

Mia Fishel: She's getting playing time and scoring goals for Chelsea FC under Hayes' guidance and should be considered as depth for a center-forward role on the USWNT. Her hold-up play and positioning make her a solid target in the box, and if she scores some goals this tournament she'll be back in even more camps.

Olivia Moultrie: The 18-year-old midfielder recently won U.S. Soccer's Best Young Female Player of the Year for 2023 after an impressive club season with Portland Thorns. Moultrie plays with an almost natural ability to break lines, and she has playing experience with Shaw at the youth levels, so more playing time at the senior level will only elevate her player profile.

Experienced players

Tierna Davidson: The centerback was the youngest player on the 2019 World Cup-winning roster, but missed out on the 2023 World Cup tournament. She played nearly an entire 2023 NWSL season with last-place Chicago Red Stars after sustaining an ACL injury in 2022. She's back in form and recently signed with 2023 NWSL Champions NJ/NY Gotham FC as part of their superstar free agent winter.

Abby Dahlkemper: With the rise of Naomi Girma, and 38-year-old Becky Sauerbrunn still absent from national team camp rosters, there's been a hole to fill for experienced center backs. Dalhkemper impressed in her return to the national team during December friendlies against China. She's made a recovery from major back surgery and helped San Deigo Wave FC win the 2023 NWSL Shield.

Midge Purce: Unlike the defender pool there's no shortage of experience across the attacking line in this program. With a new incoming USWNT coach, she'll need to stand out during the tournament and has the skillset to do so. She's had to navigate lingering injuries, and rotation as a defender and forward, but is coming off a stellar NWSL Championship performance where she provided two assists and earned NWSL Finals MVP.