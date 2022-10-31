United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named his 24-player training camp roster ahead of November friendlies against Germany. The USWNT will close out its calendar year with a two-game series against the 2022 EURO runners-up beginning on November 10 at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The teams will then travel to Harrison, New Jersey for a final game at Red Bull Arena on November 13.

Germany will be the third FIFA top-ten-ranked team the USWNT will face in a two-month span and it will be the first time the two programs meet since the 2018 SheBelieves Cup. The U.S. is currently on a two-game skid after dropping results to England and Spain in Europe last month. The pair of friendlies will be the first matches since the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup draw. The USWNT is in Group E alongside the Netherlands, Vietnam, and the winner of the Group A inter-confederation playoff will join in February.

"These are the kinds of games that help our World Cup preparation in many ways and these 180 minutes to end our schedule this year are going to be extremely valuable for the players and coaches," said Andonovski. "It will be good to get some players back on the roster and we're all expecting these games to be very competitive and entertaining for fans."

Forwards Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh return to the national team after missing the European trip in October. Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch makes her return to the national team for the first time since October 2021. Franch was a finalist for NWSL goalkeeper of the year after a standout season with NWSL Championship runners-up Kansas City Current.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa

Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville

FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Becky

Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Midfielders (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Taylor Kornieck

(San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez

(Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Mallory Pugh

(Chicago Red Stars), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland

Thorns FC), Alyssa Thompson (Total Futbol Academy)