United States Women's national team star Sam Mewis made her debut in the FA Women's Super League with Manchester City on Sunday. Mewis signed with the English club earlier this summer, after the conclusion of the NWSL Challenge Cup. She spent six seasons in NWSL when she was drafted out of UCLA back in 2015.

The former North Carolina Courage player made her pre-season debut playing 45 minutes for her new side as she subbed in on the second half. She assisted on two goals while scoring another -- heading home a ball in a match against Everton. Manchester City defeated their opposition, 4-1.

Mewis was the first in what has been considered a wave of NWSL players seeking playing opportunities in Europe after the Challenge Cup. That group includes Rose Lavelle, who also signed with Manchester city. NWSL is currently in the process of finalizing more matches to be played this year, while also announcing expansion for the league for 2021.

"I'm so happy to have everything sorted," Mewis said after signing with Manchester City. "The opportunity came along at a really great time - as soon as I heard about the chance of coming to play for Manchester City, I was immediately interested."