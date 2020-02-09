USWNT vs. Canada: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship ends on Sunday night as the United States and Canada meet in California for the title. Both teams have qualified for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo as a result of making the final, leaving a regional trophy as the prize for winning this competition.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

USWNT vs. Mexico

Date : Sunday, Feb. 9



: Sunday, Feb. 9 Time : 6 p.m. ET



: 6 p.m. ET Location : Carson, California



: Carson, California TV channel : FS2



: FS2 Streaming: fuboTV

Storylines

USWNT: If you watch closely, the team is looking quite different than the squads Jill Ellis led to two World Cups titles. Vlatko Andonovski has this team taking fewer touches and doing a fantastic job of filtering the ball into the attacking third. Whether it is Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle or somebody else, the way they receive the ball near the top of the box and take a quick one-touch to an open player has been catching defenses off-guard and helping create some fantastic chances. Keep an eye on that style of play in this one.

Canada: The Canadians have bad memories of facing the United States. Canada has three 9-1 losses in its history, and two have been against the United States. On top of that, the U.S. won the 2015 World Cup on Canadian soil. They'll look for some revenge here but are going to have to prioritize defending above anything else.

USWNT vs. Canada prediction

Megan Rapinoe scores twice and USA wins the regional crown.

Pick: USWNT 3, Canada 0