The USWNT will try to advance to the semifinals of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup when they face Columbia in the quarterfinals on Sunday. After opening the W Gold Cup 2024 with blowout wins over the Dominican Republic and Argentina, the USWNT fell to Mexico in a 2-0 final last Monday. Columbia advanced to the single-elimination portion of the event with victories over Panama and Puerto Rico in Group B. These teams met in an international friendly last year and the U.S. cruised to a 3-0 win.

How to watch USWNT vs. Colombia

USWNT vs. Colombia date: Sunday, March 3

USWNT vs. Colombia time: 8:15 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Colombia live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for USA vs. Colombia

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For USWNT vs. Colombia, Sutton is picking USA to win 1-0. The Americans cruised to blowout wins over the Dominican Republic and Argentina in their first two group-stage matches, outscoring them by a combined tally of 9-0. They are coming off an uncharacteristic loss to Mexico on Monday, as they finished with just three shots on goal in the 2-0 loss.

Colombia were able to advance to the knockout stage with wins over Panama and Puerto Rico, but they were unable to get anything going against Brazil. The Brazilians took a 1-0 lead six minutes into that match and Colombia finished with zero shots on target. Sutton believes Colombia's attack will struggle again on Sunday night, while the USWNT will come up with a critical goal.

"Colombia's backline, which has recorded a shutout in four of their last five games, will certainly frustrate the Americans, but I believe the USWNT will show enough grit and quality to advance to the semifinals in a hard-fought battle," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

