The United States Women's National Team plays its final tune-up before the Concacaf Women's Championship when it hosts Colombia on Tuesday in an international friendly match. The USWNT is riding a 13-game unbeaten streak (10-3-0) after posting a 3-0 victory against Colombia in a friendly in Denver, Colo. on Saturday. Veteran stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan made their first appearances for the national team since October in that match, while younger players Sophia Smith and Taylor Kornieck made their presence felt as they combined for all three goals.

Kickoff at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah is set for 10 p.m. ET.

USWNT: The Americans have scored 414 goals and allowed 63 while posting a 103-15-6 record since 2016

COL: The Colombians have a plus-16 goal differential over its 116 matches (51-25-40)



The Americans have dominated Colombia in their nine previous meetings, posting eight victories and a draw. The USWNT has outscored the Colombians 33-2 in those contests, allowing both goals in a draw in the final group-stage match at the 2016 Olympics. Morgan and Rapinoe came off the bench late in Saturday's triumph, with the latter notching an assist on the final goal.

Morgan has not lost her ability to score, as the 32-year-old leads the NWSL with 11 goals for the San Diego Wave. Second in the league is the 21-year-old Smith, who has recorded eight for the Portland Thorns and tallied twice in the USWNT's victory on Saturday. Morgan's teammate in San Diego, the 23-year-old Kornieck made her national team debut in the win against Colombia and scored the final goal.

The Colombians will be playing its final friendly before returning home to compete in the CONMEBOL Copa America Femenina for a berth in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The squad is led by captain Daniela Montoya and Catalina Usme, who has recorded 20 goals in 30 international matches. The 32-year-old Usme has netted one tally in four friendlies this year after producing seven in six such contests in 2021.

Colombia was on a seven-game unbeaten run before falling to the USWNT on Saturday. After posting a pair of victories over Uruguay and one against Chile, the team played to a pair of draws with Argentina in February. The Colombians produced 10 goals and posted four clean sheets during its unbeaten streak.

