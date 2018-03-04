USWNT vs. France live stream info, TV channel: How to watch SheBelieves Cup on TV, stream online

The SheBelieves Cup continues on Sunday as the United States takes on France. The U.S. opened up the cup with a 1-0 win over Germany, while England pounded France in their first match 4-1.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The U.S. finds more in attack in this one, convering two chances and taking another three points. USA 2, France 0.