The United States Women's National Team's road to the 2023 Women's World Cup rolls through Austin, Texas, on Saturday when the Americans square off against the Republic of Ireland in an international friendly at Q2 Stadium. Saturday's match will be the first of two against Ireland in a four-day span; the two teams will face each other again on Tuesday in St. Louis, Mo. These will be the final international matches for the USWNT before coach Vlatko Andonovski and his staff select the team's 23-player World Cup roster later in the spring.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Americans are listed as -5000 favorites in the latest USWNT vs. Ireland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Irish are +3500 underdogs. A draw is +1000, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before making any Ireland vs. USWNT picks or women's soccer predictions, you need to see what renowned SportsLine soccer bettor Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at USWNT vs. Ireland and just locked in his picks and prediction. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several betting lines and trends for Ireland vs. USWNT:

USWNT vs. Ireland spread: USWNT -3.5 (+125), Ireland +3.5 (-160)

USWNT vs. Ireland over/under: 3.5 goals

USWNT vs. Ireland money line: USWNT -5000; Ireland +3500; Draw +1000

USA: Mallory Swanson leads team with seven goals in 2023

leads team with seven goals in 2023 IRE: The Irish are unbeaten in their last nine games

USWNT vs. Ireland picks: See picks at SportsLine



USWNT vs. Ireland preview

A little more than three months remain until the start of the 2023 Women's World Cup, and the defending champion USWNT are in the final stages of their preparations for the tournament. The Americans have had a successful beginning to 2023. They are undefeated in five matches, which includes wins over Canada, Japan and Brazil – all ranked in the top 11 in the world – in the SheBelieves Cup.

A big reason for the team's success has been Mallory Swanson. Swanson has scored seven goals in five matches for the USWNT this year. She has scored in six straight matches for the Americans overall, which is tied for the fourth-longest streak in USWNT history.

The two matches against Ireland will feature the return of USWNT forward Sophia Smith. The 22-year-old missed the first five games of the year with a minor injury, but she has been on fire to start the NWSL season. She leads the league in goals (four) and scored a hat trick on Saturday to lead Portland to a 4-1 road win over Kansas City. Her return only enhances an already potent American attack.

On Saturday, the USWNT will face an Ireland team that in the summer will be playing in its first World Cup. The Girls in Green qualified for the tournament by virtue of a 1-0 victory over rival Scotland in a one-game playoff in October. Since then, Ireland beat Morocco, 4-0, and played China to a scoreless draw. In 13 previous meetings between Ireland and the USWNT, the Americans are 13-0. You can see who to back in this international friendly here.

How to make USWNT vs. Ireland picks

Eimer has analyzed the USWNT vs. Ireland match from every angle. We can tell you that he is picking Under 3.5 goals, and he has locked in another best bet and has a full breakdown of this friendly. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Ireland vs. USWNT? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to get Jon Eimer's predictions for the international friendly, all from the expert who has been crushing his soccer picks, and find out.