The U.S. women's national team is set to square off against Mexico on Thursday night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. The match is the first of two friendlies over five days for the USWNT against El Tri Femenil in a farewell series ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, and the first meeting between the two sides since the 2020 Concacaf Olympic qualifiers. The July 1 matchup between the two sides will be the 40th meeting all-time between the Concacaf rivals, and the USWNT has won 37 of the previous 39 meetings.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, July 1

: Thursday, July 1 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: FS1

FS1 Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The team has been on an impressive undefeated streak for over 40 games as they get ready for the long awaited 2020 Tokyo games. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski finally named the Olympic official roster, and the two games against Mexico are a final tune up before the team heads overseas. The USWNT is coming off an impressive Summer Series event where they defeated Portugal, Jamaica, and Nigeria. With the Olympic roster set, expect to see the potential starting eleven to get minutes -- especially across the attacking line, along with defensive midfielder Julie Ertz who is working her way back from an MCL sprain.

Mexico: Head coach Monica Vergara has been tasked with elevating the senior women's national team to glory after a long, tumultuous, relationship with FMF which has viewed women's football in Mexico with lukewarm interest at best. However, since Vergara's appointment to the position back in January, the team has gathered several times for five matches across the globe. Mexico is coming off a recent 5-1 loss against Japan, after going undefeated in their first three matches this year. The 21 player roster is heavy with Liga MX Femenil players, with eight player representing Tigres Femenil. Though U.S. fans might be familiar with NWSL players Karina Rodriguez (Washington Spirit), Jimena Lopez (OL Reign) and Maria Sanchez who recently finished a short-term loan with the Houston Dash.

USWNT vs. Mexico prediction

The USWNT will want to have a definitive game before heading off to Tokyo, though Mexico will want to have a strong showing for their new era, expect goals in this one. Pick: USWNT 3, Mexico 0.