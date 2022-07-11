The United States Women's National Team will try to finish Group A play strong when it takes on Mexico in the 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship on Monday on Paramount+. The USWNT beat Haiti 3-0 to open the Concacaf Women's Championship 2022 and then took down Jamaica 5-0 in its second game. As a result, the Americans are assured of a top-two finish in the group and have punched their ticket to the semifinals. They've also secured a spot in the 2023 World Cup, but they'll look to stay in strong form against a Mexico team that remains mathematically alive for third in the group, which would send them to the FIFA Inter-Confederation Playoffs for a shot at World Cup qualification. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set at 10 p.m. ET at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon in San Nicolas de Los Garza, Mexico. The USWNT is the -6000 favorite (risk $6,000 to win $100) to win in the latest USWNT vs. Mexico odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the over-under is 4.5 goals

USWNT vs. Mexico date: Monday, July 11

USWNT vs. Mexico time: 10 p.m. ET

Concacaf W Championship picks for USWNT vs. Mexico

Before tuning into Monday's match, you need to see the USWNT vs. Mexico picks from SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

For USWNT vs. Mexico, Green is predicting that Mexico will stay within the 4.5-goal spread. The USWNT has clearly been the dominant team in Group A, rolling its first two opponents by a combined 8-0 score. But with a trip to the semifinals locked, USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski has the luxury of trying out some new lineups on Monday.

Mexico has been outscored a combined 4-0 in its two losses thus far. However, Green notes that El Tri dominated possession in the 1-0 loss to Jamaica. Mexico gave up a third goal in the 3-0 loss to Haiti while down a player, so there are reasons to believe it can keep it within this goal spread.

Add in the fact that Mexico has kept it within four goals the last two times it has faced the USWNT and Green like El Tri's chances of keeping this one within the number.

"This is the sort of game that the USA should win 4-0 or 5-0," Green told SportsLine. "However, they may take a foot off the pedal if they build up a commanding lead, as the players will be keen to avoid injury ahead of the semifinal, so it looks like a spread that Mexico can just about cover."

