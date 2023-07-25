After opening their Women's World Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Vietnam, the U.S. women's national team aim to take control of Group E with a strong performance against the Netherlands.

The USWNT got the job done against Vietnam but admittedly have room for improvement after failing to put away more chances. Co-captain Alex Morgan said on Tuesday that "some of the plays that we had were forced or rushed. I think it's having a little more patience, switching a little bit more, having our movements be a little more synchronized."

It all naturally sets up for head coach Vlatko Andonovski to answer some questions before he names his starters, and they're not only about the front three. Here's a look at the state of the USWNT lineup ahead of the team's group stage matchup against the Netherlands with the three keys to success:

1. Alterations in attack

Despite picking up a decisive win over Vietnam, the USWNT attack was not as clinical as it could have been and will need to correct course against the Netherlands. It forces the question -- will Andonvoski only need to tinker tactically or will he need to make changes to the starting lineup to get the best out of his attack?

Sophia Smith's spot is likely safe after scoring two goals and notching an assist. The same is probably true for Morgan, though she missed a penalty during the match and seemed not to click with her teammates at times. If any spot on the front line is open, it is most likely Trinity Rodman's -- she grew into the game as it progressed, but Rodman did not register a single shot during her 75-minute shift against Vietnam.

If Andonovski opts to make a change for the Netherlands, count on Lynn Williams earning her first World Cup minutes. The in-form forward could serve as a wild card for the USWNT in attack and seems ahead of Megan Rapinoe and Alyssa Thompson in the rotation right now. Andonovski, though, may still cast a vote of confidence in Rodman, who no doubt boasts the potential to excel on this stage.

2. Finding Ertz's place

Julie Ertz returned to the USWNT lineup after a nearly two-year absence but did so as a center back after making her name as a defensive midfielder. Ertz began her USWNT career as a center back and looked fairly comfortable against Vietnam, which raises the possibility that that may be her role at this World Cup.

If Ertz sticks around at center back, it opens up a slot for Andi Sullivan to become an important player for the USWNT as they eye a World Cup three-peat. Sullivan also performed well against Vietnam, seamlessly locking out a Vietnam offense while kickstarting the USWNT's attacking unit. If Ertz returns to that defensive midfield position, it might be good news for Alana Cook, who seemed like the frontrunner to partner with Naomi Girma at center back before the World Cup began.

That said, Ertz has only played 10 games since returning from injury and maternity leave and went relatively untested from a defensive standpoint. It's worth asking if a lack of game time means Ertz might not be favored to start against the Netherlands, who will likely provide the USWNT's biggest test of the group stage.

3. Lavelle's fitness

Midfielder Rose Lavelle played her first game since April when she played 27 minutes against Vietnam and showed flashes of her trademark highlight-reel-worthy play when she nearly scored from dstance. She's expected to play again when the team faces the Netherlands, but there's a question about how many minutes she will ultimately spend on the pitch.

Andonovski said last week that he plans to manage her minutes as the tournament progresses, which could mean that a lengthy shift against the Netherlands is unlikely. Lavelle's creative spark, though, could be the key to unlocking an organized Dutch defense -- and to ensure the USWNT demonstrate the attacking prowess that they've long had a reputation for.

Viewing information