Sophia Smith marked her Women's World Cup debut in style by scoring the U.S. women's national team's first goal of the tournament.

Smith's goal came just 14 minutes into the USWNT's match against Vietnam. The play began when captain Lindsey Horan sent a long ball towards goal, which Alex Morgan quickly flicked off to Smith. The World Cup newcomer then dashed into the box and scored from an angle.

The goal is Smith's first for the USWNT this year, but comes amidst a stellar run of form for her at the club level. The forward has 10 goals and five assists so far for the Portland Thorns, and is tipped to one of the breakouts of the tournament.