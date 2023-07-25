The U.S. women's national team are set to square off against the Netherlands Wednesday night at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand . The match is the second of three group games for the USA as they continue their pursuit of a fifth World Cup title. No team has ever achieved a three-peat of cups and the USWNT are in prime position to be the first to do so. They'll have to get through the group, where all games take place in New Zealand and they include a 2019 final rematch against the Netherlands.

The Americans head into matchday two as Group E leaders after an opening-day victory against Vietnam. The USWNT defeated the Golden Star Women Warriors 3-0 on Friday. The Netherlands defeated Portugal 1-0 on Sunday. Their matchday two fixture is considered a battle for the top spot in the group.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, July 26 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, July 26 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Wellington Regional Stadium -- Wellington, New Zealand

: Wellington Regional Stadium -- Wellington, New Zealand TV: Fox | Live stream: Fox Sports App and fubo (Try for free)

Fox | Fox Sports App and fubo (Try for free) Odds: USA: -145; Draw: +250; Netherlands: +400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

USWNT group schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, July 21

USA 3, Vietnam 0

Wednesday, July 26

USWNT vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. -- Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Tuesday, Aug. 1

USWNT vs. Portugal, 3 a.m. -- Eden Park, Auckland

Predicted Starting XI

USWNT XI: Naeher; Dunn, Girma, Ertz, Fox; Horan, Sullivan, Lavelle; Smith, Morgan, Williams

Will the coaching staff use the most important game of the group to incorporate some rotation? The answer is maybe. Trinity Rodman took some tough contact that ended in a rough landing on her back in the first game. The young talent unfortunately is no stranger to back issues, but a turnaround from Friday to Wednesday might be just enough time for her to still have an impact. Still, there's lots of depth among the attackers to change things up, which means we could see a start for Lynn Williams.

Catch up with all the latest news and notes from the beautiful game all around the world with Morning Footy, now also available as a podcast!

Storylines

USWNT: The Stars and Stripes are another step closer to the knockout rounds. They dominated nearly every game stat against Vietnam in their 3-0 victory, but now they have their biggest test of the group against Vietnam. Eight of the team's 14 World Cup debutants earned their first tournament minutes, and Sophia Smith earned player of the match honors with two goals and one assist.

If the expectation of the group is for the U.S. to get their goals against debutant teams, then their match against the Netherlands is an opportunity for the defense to shine. The midfield will have their biggest challenge of the match, and Andi Sullivan and Lindsey Horan will have to lead the way if Julie Ertz is tabbed with consecutive starts at center back again.

Netherlands: The Dutch pulled off a narrow victory against Portugal to open the group stage but have an early opportunity to play spoiler against tournament favorites USA. They don't have a lengthy history of participation in the World Cup -- this is their third tournament -- and they have never missed out on the knockout rounds. They were 2019 World Cup runners-up, losing 2-0 to the U.S. in the final.

They've had a short build-up with manager Andries Jonker, who was appointed in 2022 in response to the nation's poor performance at the European Championships under Mark Parsons. The Oranje are without star striker Vivianne Miedema with an ACL injury, but the team can still produce in the final third with Jill Roord and on set pieces. Danielle van de Donk will cause problems in the midfield, battling to dispossess, and she can be an extra option in between the channels in attacks. Victoria Pelova is an asset to the team on the right side as either a winger or wingback and can play out of tight spaces in a hurry.

USWNT vs. Netherlands prediction

This will be the game that may determine the group and the knockout round path. The USWNT will want to take care of business, so that will mean on both sides of the ball with an opportunity for the defenders to be the stars. Pick: USWNT 2, Netherlands 0.