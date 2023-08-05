It is officially win-or-go-home time at the Women's World Cup, and the U.S. women's national team are hoping to press the reset button in their round of 16 encounter against Sweden.

USWNT forward Lynn Williams said the team is "excited" to play their best soccer of the tournament in the knockout rounds, but will do so without midfielder Rose Lavelle, who is suspended through yellow card accumulation. The game also comes after an inconsistent string of performances during the group stage, which demonstrated the USWNT's defensive composure but left plenty to be desired in attack.

It will no doubt serve as one of the biggest matches of Vlatko Andonovski's tenure as the USWNT coach, who has plenty to prove as the team aims for an unprecedented World Cup three-peat.

1. Reexamining the midfield

With Lavelle's absence, Andonovski will be forced into making at least one change to the lineup against Sweden. The head coach might call upon Savannah DeMelo again, who started the first two group games while Lavelle was not ready for a 90 minute performance. The USWNT coaching staff also has Kristie Mewis and Ashley Sanchez as options, who would start their first World Cup games ever if elected to do so against Sweden.

It is not the only midfield conundrum facing Andonovski, though. The USWNT were outmaneuvered in the center of the park by both the Netherlands and Portugal, and though the Americans still posted nearly 20 shots each in both matches, the failure to dominate in midfield clearly disrupted the USWNT. The midfielders looked ineffective at times as a result, and halted a handful of attacking plays as a result.

The situation got progressively worse during the group stage, too. The team averaged 2.5 passes per sequence against Vietnam, two passes per sequence against the Netherlands, and just 1.9 against Portugal -- the lowest figure for the USWNT since March 2016. Fixing the midfield may be key to the Americans actually dominating a match for the first time since their opener against Vietnam.

2. In-game management

Despite making all five changes against Portugal, Andonovski has not exactly put the substitutions issue in the rearview mirror. The only player who came on before the 84th minute was Megan Rapinoe, who came on with roughly a half hour to go. It raises questions about his ability to update the approach as a game evolves.

The coach seems inclined to trust his starters, and said as much following the match against the Dutch when he made just one substitute: "We had a good rhythm. We dominated the game, we controlled the game." The USWNT's starters have shown glimpses of potential in each of their games so far, but the team also looked desperate for a disruptor that would challenge the opposition's rhythm against both the Dutch and the Portuguese.

Andonovski is arguably wasting one of the USWNT's top assets -- a deep bench. Mewis and Sanchez, alongside center back Alana Cook, have yet to play a single minute at this World Cup, while Alyssa Thompson has just 14 minutes under her belt and fullbacks Kelley O'Hara, Emily Sonnett, and Sofia Huerta are in the single digits. All have the potential to provide new energy for the USWNT when the team is in sore need of it -- a situation that arises regardless of the quality of a team's starters -- which forces the question: Does Andonovski trust them to do so?

3. Go big or go home

This is a major moment for the USWNT, who aim to avoid their earliest World Cup exit ever. It's an even bigger moment for Andonovski, whose employment status likely depends on his ability to turn the ship around.

He was tasked with refreshing the squad and has done just that, and boasts some successes at the World Cup so far. His team only conceded just one shot on target during the group stage, and is expected to maintain a defensive resolve that will keep the USWNT in the match against Sweden. There's also an argument to be made that the Americans have been unlucky at the worst possible time in front of goal despite continuing to create chances.

That said, Andonovski's first World Cup knockout game could serve as a referendum on his tenure as the USWNT coach. The pressure is on Andonovski to make as many correct decisions as possible against Sweden, and ultimately demonstrate that he has learned lessons from the group stage. It may require a near-perfect performance from the head coach, which makes the stakes all the more higher on Sunday.