The United States women's national team are out of the 2023 Women's World Cup after falling to Sweden on Sunday in penalty kicks. The match ended 0-0 in regulation, neither team could find the net in extra time and spot kicks were used to decide it with the Swedes advancing 5-4 in a wild shootout. The United States failed to convert the last two of their initial five kicks with Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith missing the frame of the goal, the latter with a chance to seal the game. Then, needing to stop Lina Hurtig's kick, Alyssa Naeher stopped the initial shot before the rebound trickled millimeters over the line with a goal being awarded after confirmation.

Here's how each player and coach Vlatko Andonovski did on the night:

Goalkeeper

Alyssa Naeher USA • GK • #1 Rating 10 Minutes Played 120

Was tested on set pieces in the first half and made two good clearances and had great positioning throughout. Undisputed star of the match with penalty saves and converting her own chance. Massive.

Defenders

Emily Fox USA • D • #23 Rating 7 Minutes Played 120

Covered lots of ground in the first half getting inverted at times. Hustled to endline to keep balls in play but just had a minutes overload and had to be subbed out.

Naomi Girma USA • D • #4 Rating 7 Minutes Played 120

Another strong performance and the future of the USWNT backline. Stepped into challenges to disrupt transition and looked to distribute the ball.

Julie Ertz USA • M • #8 Rating 7.5 Minutes Played 120

Kept the backline organized and had good positioning throughout the half, made alternate attacking runs alongside Girma and was a target on corners. Unreal comeback story.

Crystal Dunn USA • M • #19 Rating 7 Minutes Played 120

Had to adjust to overloads early and was able to play out of them. Looked to connect and utilize pockets of space.

Midfielders

Andi Sullivan USA • M • #17 Rating 7 Minutes played 120

Good job of breaking down lines early and was a tag-team duo alongside Emily Sonnett. Converted the first penalty for USWNT in the shootout. Ice cold.

Lindsey Horan USA • M • #10 Rating 8 Minutes Played 120

Played higher in the match and it made a difference. Hit the crossbar at around the half-hour mark and was often the facilitator or extra outlet. Converted her penalty in the shootout.

Emily Sonnett USA • D • #14 Rating 8.5 Minutes Played 120

Created a new power tandem as she and Sullivan offered a dynamic look in the midfield. Made an immediate impact playing out of pressure in her first World Cup start.

Forwards

Trinity Rodman USA • F • #20 Rating 7 Minutes Played 66

Cool on the ball and able to play out of pressure. Active throughout the half and had two really good attempts on target.

Alex Morgan USA • F • #13 Rating 7 Minutes Played 99

Was active inside the box in the first half and had a few moments that could have changed the game. Ends the tournament with zero goals.

Sophia Smith USA • F • #11 Rating 7 Minutes Played 120

Was strong on the ball and was able to progress into the box. Lost some gas as the second half went on but was revived when moved centrally. Fought through the fatigue but was unable to convert her penalty.

Substitutes

Lynn Williams USA • F • #6 Rating 8 Minutes Played 54

Had an immediate impact on the pitch making active runs on the wing. Good crosses into the box but no one there making runs.

Megan Rapinoe USA • F • #15 Rating 5 Minutes Played 21

Was brought on in extra time likely with an eye on penalties and missed hers when it came time to deliver.

Kristie Mewis USA • M • #22 Rating 7 Minutes Played 1

Late extra time sub for the shootout. Did her job and made her penalty.

Kelley O'Hara USA • D • #5 Rating 5 Minutes Played 1

Was subbed into extra time for the penalty shootout. Did not convert.

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

This is the end of the road for Andonovski. His contract was up through the 2023 World Cup and whether they won it all or got bounced, this was the long farewell. Lack of confidence in player rotations led to questionable tactics on the pitch. He saved the best for when it was far too late. RATING: 5