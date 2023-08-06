usa3.jpg
The United States women's national team are out of the 2023 Women's World Cup after falling to Sweden on Sunday in penalty kicks. The match ended 0-0 in regulation, neither team could find the net in extra time and spot kicks were used to decide it with the Swedes advancing 5-4 in a wild shootout. The United States failed to convert the last two of their initial five kicks with Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith missing the frame of the goal, the latter with a chance to seal the game. Then, needing to stop Lina Hurtig's kick, Alyssa Naeher stopped the initial shot before the rebound trickled millimeters over the line with a goal being awarded after confirmation. 

Here's how each player and coach Vlatko Andonovski did on the night:

Goalkeeper

player headshot
Alyssa Naeher
USA • GK • #1
Rating10
Minutes Played120

Was tested on set pieces in the first half and made two good clearances and had great positioning throughout. Undisputed star of the match with penalty saves and converting her own chance. Massive.

Defenders

player headshot
Emily Fox
USA • D • #23
Rating7
Minutes Played120

Covered lots of ground in the first half getting inverted at times. Hustled to endline to keep balls in play but just had a minutes overload and had to be subbed out.

player headshot
Naomi Girma
USA • D • #4
Rating7
Minutes Played120

Another strong performance and the future of the USWNT backline. Stepped into challenges to disrupt transition and looked to distribute the ball.   

player headshot
Julie Ertz
USA • M • #8
Rating7.5
Minutes Played120

Kept the backline organized and had good positioning throughout the half, made alternate attacking runs alongside Girma and was a target on corners. Unreal comeback story.

player headshot
Crystal Dunn
USA • M • #19
Rating7
Minutes Played120

Had to adjust to overloads early and was able to play out of them. Looked to connect and utilize pockets of space. 

Midfielders

player headshot
Andi Sullivan
USA • M • #17
Rating7
Minutes played120

Good job of breaking down lines early and was a tag-team duo alongside Emily Sonnett. Converted the first penalty for USWNT in the shootout. Ice cold.

player headshot
Lindsey Horan
USA • M • #10
Rating8
Minutes Played120

Played higher in the match and it made a difference. Hit the crossbar at around the half-hour mark and was often the facilitator or extra outlet. Converted her penalty in the shootout.

player headshot
Emily Sonnett
USA • D • #14
Rating8.5
Minutes Played120

Created a new power tandem as she and Sullivan offered a dynamic look in the midfield. Made an immediate impact playing out of pressure in her first World Cup start.

Forwards

player headshot
Trinity Rodman
USA • F • #20
Rating7
Minutes Played66

Cool on the ball and able to play out of pressure. Active throughout the half and had two really good attempts on target. 

player headshot
Alex Morgan
USA • F • #13
Rating7
Minutes Played99

Was active inside the box in the first half and had a few moments that could have changed the game. Ends the tournament with zero goals. 

player headshot
Sophia Smith
USA • F • #11
Rating7
Minutes Played120

Was strong on the ball and was able to progress into the box. Lost some gas as the second half went on but was revived when moved centrally. Fought through the fatigue but was unable to convert her penalty.

Substitutes

player headshot
Lynn Williams
USA • F • #6
Rating8
Minutes Played54

Had an immediate impact on the pitch making active runs on the wing.  Good crosses into the box but no one there making runs.

player headshot
Megan Rapinoe
USA • F • #15
Rating5
Minutes Played21

Was brought on in extra time likely with an eye on penalties and missed hers when it came time to deliver. 

player headshot
Kristie Mewis
USA • M • #22
Rating7
Minutes Played1

Late extra time sub for the shootout. Did her job and made her penalty.

player headshot
Kelley O'Hara
USA • D • #5
Rating5
Minutes Played1

Was subbed into extra time for the penalty shootout. Did not convert.

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

This is the end of the road for Andonovski. His contract was up through the 2023 World Cup and whether they won it all or got bounced, this was the long farewell. Lack of confidence in player rotations led to questionable tactics on the pitch. He saved the best for when it was far too late. RATING: 5