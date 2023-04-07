The April international window is upon us and the U.S. women's national team has one final series to play before head coach Vlatko Andonovski names his 2023 Women's World Cup roster. There are multiple players making their return to the team after extended absences who were named to the recent April roster. The international friendlies against Ireland and several weeks of club play will be the ultimate indicators for who cracks the 2023 World Cup roster.

Let's take a look at who might make Andonovski's final cut ahead of the two-game series:

Goalkeepers

Who goes: Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy, Adrianna Franch

Who misses out: Aubrey Kingsbury

Why: Naeher has been the starting goalkeeper for years and led the team during their 2019 World Cup championship run and the Tokyo Olympic games until she exited the semifinal with an injury. That is her spot. There's indication, other than perhaps wishful thinking by people with strong opinions, that any but her will start.

Murphy has effectively staked her claim as No. 2 through strong form, constant call-ups, and reasonable match minutes with the team during Andonovski's tenure. Franch has made her return to the keepers' trio through standout club play with Kansas City Current and has experience on her resume as a member of the 2019 World Cup team and Tokyo Olympic roster.

Kingsbury was in the mix after a strong 2021 NWSL season with the Washington Spirit. She's had a good opening two weeks of the NWSL season, the fact that she's probably on the outside looking in is a less a knock on her and more an acknowledgement that there won't be enough time to eclipse any of the current goal-keeping trio.

Defenders

Who goes: Becky Sauerbrunn, Alana Cook, Naomi Girma, Crystal Dunn, Tierna Davidson, Kelley O'Hara, Casey Krueger, Sophia Huerta

Who misses out: Emily Fox, Emily Sonnett

Why: The return of several players probably makes the defender pool the most interesting despite all attention on the midfield. Sonnett is back in the mix but has recently spent time in the midfield for her club OL Reign. Laura Harvey, Andonovski's long-time NWSL compatriot and former USWNT assistant coach, has featured Sonnet as a defensive midfield option in two consecutive club matches to start the season. The jury's out on what that could mean for the national team since she's mainly been an infrequent option off the bench since 2019.

The inclusion of O'Hara, Davidson, Krueger, and Girma's outstanding rise in form further complicates the mix for Fox and Sonnett (and Huerta with her minutes winding down). Fox's recent move to North Carolina has led to a starting right-back position after extensive time at left back with the team. That's ultimately her path to the roster, as O'Hara's substitute and not Dunn's if needed.

If the coaching staff's general view is to look for experience and the ideal roll player for various game scenarios, there are cases for every player. I think it'll come down to a player's unique skill set within Andonovski's tactics.

O'Hara has been the primary starting right back for the team, Davidson has most of her minutes at centerback and can be utilized as a fullback in a pinch. Krueger's return is reflective of her lockdown, one-on-one, defense but is in her first camp since being away on maternity leave.

If World Cup rosters stay at 23 players, I can see eight defenders getting on the roster, with Krueger making the cut for defensive scenarios and Huerta in the squad for attacking purposes.

Midfielders

Who goes: Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Andi Sullivan, Kristie Mewis, Julie Ertz, Taylor Kornieck

Who misses out: Ashley Sanchez, Sam Coffey, Catarina Macario

Why: Ertz made headlines with her return to the roster after a nearly two-year absence due to a knee injury and then maternity leave. There has been an emphasis on the value of club play by Andonovski, but the two-time World Cup champion is back in the mix for a shot with a club to be named later. Don't anticipate her inclusion is just for show, and if she is even close to being in form the coaching staff will take her to the World Cup.

Typically American soccer culture doesn't value creativity more than athleticism. It's for that reason I see the staff taking Kornieck over Sanchez and Macario. Health and form will have roles to play. Injury setbacks to Macario likely means only a handful of games for her to get back into the mix, though I think if she has the legs to go to the World Cup you take her. Macario's ability to feature as an option to back up Alex Morgan in attack can further complicate roster spots as well.

It also opens up questions on whether or not her form pushes Sanchez further out of the bubble despite a successful SheBelieves Cup run with the team. Coffey's ahead-of-schedule club performances haven't panned out on the national team with fewer call-ups and a lack of playing time. Kornieck's inclusion is all about that 6'1" hieght. I think the coaching staff would rather take the tallest player if the other creative players aren't in form or lack the experience they're looking for.

Forwards

Who goes: Alex Morgan, Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith, Lynn Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman

Who misses out: Ashley Hatch, Midge Purce

Why: Hatch can rack up goals for the Washington Spirit and has been utilized as a center-forward option behind Morgan. She tends to be better when she builds into a match, but the coaching staff uses her as a quick, off-the-bench option. A lot will depend on who is healthy for selection, and she'll need to impact games faster if she wants to cement her place.

The coaching staff has made it evident Rapinoe has a place on the roster as a veteran, and Morgan's form will keep her on another World Cup roster without a doubt. Swanson and Smith have completed Andonovski's ideal trio with Morgan and all will go to the World Cup if healthy. Williams' strong return to play means she can start or have an impact as a substitute.

The elevated form, creativity, and unselfish play of Trinity Rodman might make her the only Washington Spirit attacker going to the World Cup when the final roster drops. It also pushes Purce out of the picture, but if she lights up the league, Andonovski will have more to think about.