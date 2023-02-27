Get ready for more Serie A action, Monday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Fiorentina @ Verona

Current Records: Fiorentina 6-7-10; Verona 4-5-14

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi

Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Fiorentina are 4-2 against Verona since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success shortly. Fiorentina will head out on the road to face off against Verona on Monday at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi. Fiorentina have kept their last five contests to within a goal, so Verona should be prepared for a fight.

Fiorentina and Empoli finished up their game on Sunday with a 1-1 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Fiorentina, who haven't won a game since January 15th.

Meanwhile, Verona were close but no cigar on Sunday and fell 1-0 to Roma. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Verona of the 3-1 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head fixture back in October of 2022.

Fiorentina will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Fiorentina are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +127 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.