Who's Playing
- Fiorentina @ Verona
- Current Records: Fiorentina 6-7-10; Verona 4-5-14
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi
- TV: Paramount+
What to Know
Fiorentina are 4-2 against Verona since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success shortly. Fiorentina will head out on the road to face off against Verona on Monday at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi. Fiorentina have kept their last five contests to within a goal, so Verona should be prepared for a fight.
Fiorentina and Empoli finished up their game on Sunday with a 1-1 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Fiorentina, who haven't won a game since January 15th.
Meanwhile, Verona were close but no cigar on Sunday and fell 1-0 to Roma. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Verona of the 3-1 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head fixture back in October of 2022.
Fiorentina will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
Odds
Fiorentina are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +127 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
