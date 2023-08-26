FC Barcelona picked up their first win of the season last week against Cadiz, and hope to do it all over again when they face Villarreal this weekend.

The game will serve as a distraction from chatter about comings and goings with transfer deadline day looming, and potentially as a reminder of the strengths of the squad on hand. Ilkay Gundogan has impressed in his first two games at the club, and expectations remain high that Barcelona have what it takes to defend their title. A win over Villarreal will bolster the team's argument that the long rebuild is working, and keep them within reach of first place side Real Madrid.

Here's what you need to know before the game.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, August 27 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 27 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Estadio de la Cerámica -- Villarreal, Spain

Estadio de la Cerámica -- Villarreal, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Villarreal +235; Draw +260; FC Barcelona +106

Storylines

After a less-than-ideal start to the season with a 0-0 draw against Getafe that saw three red cards, Barcelona rebounded last week with a 2-0 win over Cadiz. Last week's game came with standout performances from a handful of Barcelona players including new signing Gundogan, who assisted Pedri's go-ahead goal.

Those two, plus the likes of Gavi and Robert Lewandowski, will be counted on as Barcelona continue the early part of their title defense, while Jules Kounde will be expected to lead the defensive effort.

Prediction

Barcelona's stacked roster of attacking talent is good enough to overpower most of their opponents, so expect a decisive victory from the reigning league champions. Pick: Villarreal 0, FC Barcelona 2