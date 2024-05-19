Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid will face Villarreal for the second to last game of the 2023-24 La Liga season after winning and celebrating the title last week. On top of that, after playing Villarreal and Betis next week, the La Liga winners will face Borussia Dortmund for the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, May 19 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 19 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain

: Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Villarreal +200; Draw +250; Real Madrid +120

Team news

Villarreal: The home side have a long list of injured players that won't be available for Sunday's game. A lengthy injury list includes Raul Albiol, Francis Coquelin, Alfonso Pedraza, Gerard Moreno, Juan Foyth, Denis Suarez and Yeremy Pino, with all seven players expected to be unavailable.

Potential Villarreal XI: Jorgensen; Cuenca, Bailly, Mosquera, Terrats; Traore, Comesana, Parejo, Baena; Guedes, Sorloth.

Real Madrid: Ancelotti is expected to make some rotations ahead of the last game of the season. Arda Guler, Luka Modric and Andryi Lunin are all expected to start.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, F Garcia; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Guler; Brahim, Joselu.

Prediction

Despite winning the title, Real Madrid are still considered the favorites and should make it against Villarreal on Sunday. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Villarreal 1.