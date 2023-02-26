Serie A is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Atalanta @ AC Milan

Current Records: Atalanta 12-5-6; AC Milan 13-5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

What to Know

AC Milan are 4-2 against Atalanta since May of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success shortly. AC Milan will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Atalanta at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. AC Milan have kept their last three contests to within a goal, so Atalanta should be prepared for a fight.

AC Milan won against Monza last Friday with one goal and they decided to stick to that goal total again on Saturday. AC Milan won by a goal and slipped past Monza 1-0. The success made it back-to-back wins for AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Atalanta were close but no cigar on Sunday and fell 2-1 to Lecce. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Atalanta were far and away the favorite.

AC Milan's win lifted them to 13-5-5 while Atalanta's loss dropped them down to 12-5-6. We'll see if AC Milan can repeat their recent success, or if Atalanta can bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

AC Milan are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +117 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

