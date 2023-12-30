The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Burnley 3-2-14, Aston Villa 12-3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Aston Villa will finish 2023 at home by hosting Burnley at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Aston Villa's last seven matches have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Aston Villa and Man United combined for 11 shots on goal on Tuesday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Aston Villa fell just short of Man United by a score of 3-2.

Meanwhile, Burnley can only go 1-1 at best against Liverpool this season after their first game on Tuesday. They will be looking for a result a little better than the 2-0 loss they were dealt on Tuesday when they meet later in the season. They have not had much luck with Liverpool recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Aston Villa's defeat dropped their record down to 12-3-4. As for Burnley, their loss was their seventh straight at home, which bumped their record down to 3-2-14.

Aston Villa beat Burnley 3-1 in their previous meeting back in August. Will Aston Villa repeat their success, or does Burnley have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Aston Villa is a huge favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -311 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Aston Villa has won 3 out of their last 7 games against Burnley.