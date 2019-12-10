Watch Benfica vs. Zenit St. Petersburg: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's Champions League game
How to watch Benfica vs. Zenit St. Petersburg soccer game
Who's Playing
Benfica (home) vs. Zenit St. Petersburg (away)
What to Know
Zenit St. Petersburg and Benfica are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Estadio da Luz. Zenit St. Petersburg collected three points with a 2-0 win over Lyon in their previous leg. Benfica is coming off of a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig. Zenit St. Petersburg (seven points) is in second place in Group G behind RB Leipzig (ten points), while Benfica (four points) is last in the group.
The match is an important one for Zenit St. Petersburg as they are battling Lyon for a spot in the knockout phase. The best outcome for Benefica, on the other hand, is a spot in the Europa League round of 32.
How To Watch
- Who: Benfica vs. Zenit St. Petersburg
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Estadio da Luz
- Follow: CBS Sports App
