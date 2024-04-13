The Premier League returns to action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Burnley

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 11-10-10, Burnley 4-7-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Burnley will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Burnley's last five games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Burnley only put two shots on goal on Saturday, both unsuccessful. They fell just short of Everton by a score of 1-0. One thing that didn't help Burnley's chances was the red card they were dealt courtesy of Dara O'Shea.

Meanwhile, Brighton also failed to score in their most recent game. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 3-0 to Arsenal on Saturday. Considering the last time Brighton couldn't score was back in March, the team can't take the result too hard.

Burnley's defeat dropped their record down to 4-7-21. As for Brighton, their loss dropped their record down to 11-10-10.

Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -104 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Series History

Burnley has won 3 out of their last 10 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Dec 09, 2023 - Burnley 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Feb 19, 2022 - Burnley 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Aug 14, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Burnley 1

Feb 06, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Burnley 1

Nov 06, 2020 - Burnley 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Jul 26, 2020 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Burnley 1

Sep 14, 2019 - Burnley 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Feb 09, 2019 - Burnley 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Dec 08, 2018 - Burnley 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Apr 28, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Burnley 0

Premier League coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network