Who's Playing

Lecce @ Fiorentina

Current Records: Lecce 1-0-0, Fiorentina 1-0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi

Stadio Artemio Franchi Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Fiorentina will look to defend their home pitch on Sunday against Lecce at 12:30 p.m. ET at Stadio Artemio Franchi. These teams both seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Fiorentina and Genoa combined for seven shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Fiorentina was the clear victor by a 4-1 margin over Genoa. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 3-0.

Meanwhile, Lecce gave up the first goal on Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They had just enough and edged Lazio out 2-1. The game winning goal came at the 87 minute mark.

Fiorentina is expected to win their second game of the season, and that's good news given their solid 13-7-5 record as favorites last season. Betting on them to play a draw was the clever bettor's play last year: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome in every Serie A matchup gave those bettors a nice $1,205.00 profit. On the other hand, Lecce was 6-7-13 as the underdog last season.

Fiorentina beat Lecce by a goal in their previous matchup back in March, winning 1-0. Will the Purples repeat their success, or do the Wolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fiorentina is a huge favorite against Lecce, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -181 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Fiorentina has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Lecce.