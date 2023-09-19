The UEFA Champions League group stage opened in entertaining fashion on Tuesday, with arguably the biggest moment of the day coming when Lazio goalkeeper scored a last-gap equalizer against Atletico Madrid.

The Italian team earned a corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time, and the ball eventually fell to Luis Alberto on the edge of the penalty area. He sent the ball towards goal, and goalkeeper Ivan Provedel made the necessary run to the six-yard box. Provedel quickly headed the ball into the back of the net, securing a 1-1 draw with the final play of the game.

Provedel became the second goalkeeper to score in open play in the Champions League, and the fourth shot-stopper overall in the history of the competition. He also made three saves against Atlieti, contributing on both sides of the pitch to ensure his team picked up an all-important point in their group stage opener.

Lazio and Atleti each start their Champions League campaign with one point in Group E. Feyenoord currently sit top of the group with three points after winning 2-0 over a nine-man Celtic on Tuesday.