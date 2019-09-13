Watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Liverpool (home) vs. Newcastle United (away)

Current Records: Liverpool 4-0-0; Newcastle United 1-2-1

What to Know

Liverpool is hoping to claim a victory in their first match against Newcastle United this season. Liverpool will take on Newcastle at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield after a week off. The Reds are coming into the match hot, having won four in a row.

Liverpool got themselves on the board against Burnley two weeks ago, but Burnley never followed suit. Liverpool strolled past Burnley with goals to spare, taking the game 3-0. Three seems to be a good number for the Reds as the team scooped up a victory with the same goal total in their contest three weeks ago against Arsenal.

Newcastle went toe to toe against Watford and left on equal footing. They tied, good for one point each.

When the two teams met last season, Liverpool won by a goal, slipping past Newcastle 3-2. Will Liverpool repeat their success, or does Newcastle have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liverpool won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Newcastle United.