Watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle United soccer game
Who's Playing
Liverpool (home) vs. Newcastle United (away)
Current Records: Liverpool 4-0-0; Newcastle United 1-2-1
What to Know
Liverpool is hoping to claim a victory in their first match against Newcastle United this season. Liverpool will take on Newcastle at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield after a week off. The Reds are coming into the match hot, having won four in a row.
Liverpool got themselves on the board against Burnley two weeks ago, but Burnley never followed suit. Liverpool strolled past Burnley with goals to spare, taking the game 3-0. Three seems to be a good number for the Reds as the team scooped up a victory with the same goal total in their contest three weeks ago against Arsenal.
Newcastle went toe to toe against Watford and left on equal footing. They tied, good for one point each.
When the two teams met last season, Liverpool won by a goal, slipping past Newcastle 3-2. Will Liverpool repeat their success, or does Newcastle have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Liverpool won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Newcastle United.
- May 04, 2019 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Liverpool 3
- Dec 26, 2018 - Liverpool 4 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Mar 03, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Oct 01, 2017 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Liverpool 1
