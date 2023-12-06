The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Manchester United

Current Records: Chelsea 5-4-5, Manchester United 8-0-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Man United will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Chelsea at 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

After a string of three wins, Man United's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of Newcastle by a score of 1-0.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Brighton combined for 14 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Chelsea came out on top in a nail-biter against Brighton and snuck past 3-2. The victory was just what Chelsea needed coming off of a 4-1 defeat in their prior game.

Their wins bumped Man United to 8-0-6 and Newcastle to 8-2-4.

Man United took their win against Chelsea in their previous meeting back in May by a conclusive 4-1. Will Man United repeat their success, or does Chelsea have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chelsea is a slight favorite against Manchester United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +138 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United won 3 games and tied 7 games in their last 10 contests with Chelsea.