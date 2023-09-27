Serie A returns to action this week across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Bologna @ Monza

Current Records: Bologna 1-3-1, Monza 1-2-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: U-Power Stadium

U-Power Stadium Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Bologna will head out on the road to face off against Monza at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at U-Power Stadium. Bologna's last four matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Bologna's last match on Sunday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Bologna and Napoli ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Monza played to a draw too, finishing 1-1 against Lazio.

The draws rounded Bologna's record out to 1-3-1 and Monza's to 1-2-2. Will lightning strike twice, or will these two teams get some closure? Stay tuned for the details.

Bologna couldn't quite finish off Monza in their previous matchup back in February and fell 1-0. Can Bologna avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Monza is a slight favorite against Bologna, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +141 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Monza and Bologna both have 1 win in their last 2 games.