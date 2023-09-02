Serie A is back in action on Saturday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ Napoli

Current Records: Lazio 0-0-2, Napoli 2-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Online Streaming: Paramount+

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Napoli will be playing at home against Lazio at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Eagles took a loss in their last contest and are no doubt out to reverse the Little Donkeys' good fortune.

On Sunday, Napoli never let their opponents score. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Sassuolo. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Little Donkeys.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Lazio on Sunday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Genoa by a score of 1-0. That means Eagles have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Napoli is expected to win their third match of the season, and that's good news given their solid 27-6-3 record as favorites last season. Napoli fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A match netted those bettors $3,764.69. On the other hand, Lazio was 8-4 as the underdog last season.

Napoli couldn't quite finish off Lazio in their previous matchup back in March and fell 1-0. Can the Little Donkeys avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Napoli is a huge favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -165 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Napoli has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lazio.