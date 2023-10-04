The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Paris @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Paris 1-0-0, Newcastle United 0-1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Newcastle United will face off against Paris in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 4th at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United has not lost a Champions League match since September 2nd, a trend which continued in their latest game back in September. Neither they nor AC Milan could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Paris never let their opponents score back in September. They took their game against Borussia Dortmund 2-0. The score was all tied up 0-0 at the break, but Paris was the better team in the second half.

Newcastle United's record now sits at 0-1-0. Paris' win back in September bumped their record up to 1-0-0.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking for a win. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Newcastle United is a slight favorite against Paris, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +154 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

