The Premier League returns to action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Wolverhampton 12-6-13, Nottingham Forest 7-8-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wolverhampton will head out on the road to take on Nottingham Forest at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at The City Ground. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

There was early excitement for Wolverhampton after they claimed the first goal on Saturday, however, they wouldn't score again. They fell just short of West Ham by a score of 2-1. The game got a bit rough at times, as the refs handed out a total of seven yellow cards before it was all over: Wolverhampton's Toti Gomes, Joao Gomes, Pablo Sarabia, Boubacar Traore, and Matheus Cunha and West Ham's Emerson and Lucas Paqueta were all carded.

Meanwhile, Nottingham's game on Sunday was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 3-1 to Tottenham. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Nottingham in their matchups with Tottenham: they've now lost four in a row.

Wolverhampton now has a losing record at 12-6-13. As for Nottingham, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-8-17.

Odds

Nottingham Forest is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +121 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Series History

Wolverhampton won 1 game and tied 2 games in their last 3 contests with Nottingham Forest.

Dec 09, 2023 - Nottingham Forest 1 vs. Wolverhampton 1

Apr 01, 2023 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Nottingham Forest 1

Oct 15, 2022 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Nottingham Forest 0

