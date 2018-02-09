WATCH: Ref can't use replay to overturn a goal because a fan's flag blocked the view

With each passing year, VAR (Video Assistant Referee) has become more and more a part of the game of soccer. From overturning penalty kick calls to verifying red cards, it's allowed referees to put certain plays on a magnifying glass in order to make their best judgement.

Thanks to the rowdy Boavista fans waving a flag during Tuesday's Primeira Liga match against and Aves in Portugal, we may have discovered a new thorn in the side of VAR. Here are the sequence of events:

Boavista concedes a goal to Aves



The goal appeares to be offside



The head ref puts his hand on his earpiece in order to check for further evidence



The ref then makes the rectangular TV signal in order to see the replay of goal himself



Turns out the only camera with a good vantage point of view of the play had its view blocked by a Boavista flag waving



Take a look:

The funniest part? The words "boa vista" means "good view" in Portuguese. But sadly, the poor view cost Boavista, who ended up losing 3-0.

You can't make this stuff up.