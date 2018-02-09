WATCH: Ref can't use replay to overturn a goal because a fan's flag blocked the view

Add this to the list of things you never expected to happen

With each passing year, VAR (Video Assistant Referee) has become more and more a part of the game of soccer. From overturning penalty kick calls to verifying red cards, it's allowed referees to put certain plays on a magnifying glass in order to make their best judgement. 

Thanks to the rowdy Boavista  fans waving a flag during Tuesday's Primeira Liga match against and Aves in Portugal, we may have discovered a new thorn in the side of VAR. Here are the sequence of events:

  • Boavista concedes a goal to Aves
  • The goal appeares to be offside
  • The head ref puts his hand on his earpiece in order to check for further evidence
  • The ref then makes the rectangular TV signal in order to see the replay of goal himself
  • Turns out the only camera with a good vantage point of view of the play had its view blocked by a Boavista flag waving 

Take a look:

The funniest part? The words "boa vista" means "good view" in Portuguese. But sadly, the poor view cost Boavista, who ended up losing 3-0.

You can't make this stuff up.

