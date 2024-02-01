The Premier League returns to action on Thursday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Manchester United 10-2-9, Wolverhampton 8-5-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Manchester United will head out on the road to face off against Wolverhampton at 3:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Molineux Stadium. Man United's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Two weeks ago, neither Man United nor Tottenham could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Man United's two goals came from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford, while Tottenham got theirs from Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton's last game on Monday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. They played to a draw too, finishing 0-0 against Brighton. The result kept Wolverhampton happy, as they haven't lost a game since December 17, 2023.

Man United's record now sits at 10-2-9. Wolverhampton's record is now 8-5-8.

Man United came out on top in a nail-biter against Wolverhampton in their previous meeting back in August of 2023, sneaking past 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Man United since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Manchester United has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wolverhampton.