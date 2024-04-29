The penultimate stage of the UEFA Champions League begins on Tuesday as four of Europe's top teams begin to eye a berth in the final at London's Wembley Stadium.

A star-studded selection of players will participate in the semifinals, which begin with Real Madrid's trip to Bayern Munich. Los Blancos will have the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham available to them and come into the matchup as the new tournament favorites after ousting Manchester City in the quarterfinals. Bayern, meanwhile, will have the ever-reliable Harry Kane in the midst of his 42 goal season while Leroy Sane is also slated to play a big part in attack.

The other semifinal features arguably the biggest name in Europe right now -- Kylian Mbappe. His Paris Saint-Germain side are the heavy favorites against Borussia Dortmund, who return to the Champions League semifinals for the first time in 11 years after defeating Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Ahead of the much-anticipated matchups, here's what you need to know about the kickoff times and how to watch CBS and Paramount+'s coverage.

Champions League semifinals start times

Tuesday, April 30

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT (CBS, Paramount+)

Wednesday, May 1

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT (CBS, Paramount+)

Tuesday, May 7

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT (CBS, Paramount+)

Wednesday, May 8

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT (CBS, Paramount+)

Semifinals TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern