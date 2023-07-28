Heading into the final day of group stage play at the Women's World Cup, Vlatko Andonovski and the United States women's national team find themselves in unfamiliar territory. A tie or a win against Portugal (Tuesday, 3 a.m. ET) will see them through to the knockout stage. If they somehow lose to a Portuguese side participating in its first Women's World Cup, the USWNT could find themselves crashing out of the group stage for the first time in the history of the program depending on results in the Netherlands-Vietnam match.

A draw against the Netherlands wasn't all that surprising in the grand scheme of things, but it might prove to be costly if they can't take care of business against Portugal. The midfield was unable to get much going and Andonovski only made one substitution to try and change things up despite having one of the most talented squads in the world available to him at his disposal.

The gap between the United States and the rest of the world is smaller than it has ever been talent-wise, and usually by now the USWNT would have already had a statement game to announce their intentions of winning it all. In 2019, the United States hung as many goals on Thailand (13) as they would go on to score during the remainder of the tournament. This time out, other contenders like Germany and Spain have produced standout performances. Germany put six past Morocco and Spain scored five against Zambia. The United States have yet to turn heads the way they are so accustomed to do in previous iterations of the World Cup.

That's not to say that the USWNT haven't had their moments. Their opener against Vietnam might have had a relatively modest 3-0 scoreline, but the U.S. did not allow a single shot or a corner. That's not the type of eye-popping dominance that strikes fear in your opponents, but it is ruthlessly efficient.

So what can the USWNT add to that defense to turn this three-peat run into the complete package? And to that end, it's worth examining the rest of the field, specifically what some of the contenders have done well at this tournament. So here are four things that USWNT can look to to improve or emulate as we get deeper into the tournament.

1. Spain: Depth

Spain have been able to utilize their depth to contain Zambia's fearsome counter attack while also easing Alexia Putellas into things by making multiple halftime substitutes. The Spanish team both rotated Putellas, Esther Gonzalez and Mariona Caldentey into the starting lineup in their second match, but also used all five substitutions in each game. That is probably the biggest pain point for fans watching the Americans as Andonovski opted for only one substitute -- Rose LaVelle -- against the Netherlands.

It was easier said than done for Spain to swap out a bunch of players against the lowest-ranked side in the World Cup in Zambia. But it's important to note that those moves will ensure that their players will be fresh heading into the knockout stages where their free-flowing attack will need to be at its best.

Being able to bring on strikers that provide different looks and passing options means you have a key to just about every defensive lock. Spain have that and it makes them among the frontrunners to win the tournament if their defense can hold up. That's an area where the USWNT does have an edge because defense can make the difference when games get tight, especially with a talented forward like Sophia Smith to hurt teams in transition ... when she can get the ball in space.

2. Colombia: Wide switches

Colombia might not be one of the top contenders, but they've got a very important trick in their bag that the USWNT could use more of. The Americans are at their best when utilizing wide areas and it just didn't happen against the Netherlands who were able to contain them well. Smith only completed eight of 18 passes while on the other side Trinity Rodman only completed 10 of 23. And if anything, that oversells their effectiveness because a lot of that production didn't come until late in the match. The United States, perhaps in part because they were faced with an exceptionally windy night in Wellington, weren't playing long balls across the pitch to switch play from side to side.

The only real instance came from Crystal Dunn late but by then it was too late as the Netherlands were able to defend and bunker down to close the match out. Looking at impressive performances so far in the World Cup, few shine brighter than Colombia's 2-0 victory over South Korea.

Linda Caicedo scored in her third World Cup this year after finding the net in the U-20 and U-17 World Cups for Colombia, but she was able to find so much space due to the team's tactics to play big switches in order to keep South Korea off balance. And it wasn't only Caicedo, fellow attacker Maya Ramirez also had plenty of room to work with. The attackers are 12th and sixth, respectively, in progressive carries per 90 minutes of play, ahead of both Smith and Rodman.

With excellent crossers in the squad, it's something that Andonovski can emulate as creating space that way is the best way to ensure that the USWNT aren't bunched into areas to fire low percentage shots from outside the box.

3. Germany: Aerial domination

While they may not have an aerial presence of Germany, specifically from Alexandra Popp, who scored a pair of headers against Morocco in their 6-0 blowout victory, the United States' equalizer showed how important set-play delivery and heading the ball can be in the grand scheme of things. Popp is the world's best at heading the ball and the U.S. should take notice of how she's leading the line.

Once she entered the game, Lavelle and her corner kicks immediately made the United States more dangerous in attack. Lindsey Horan got on the end of one of those corners and that was the difference between a crucial point and a crushing loss to the Netherlands. It's an important reminder that when things aren't going well, putting the ball in the box and using your physical dominance can be the great equalizer.

The problem for the United States is that the forwards aren't the best at soaring for headers on the squad. Horan is tied for the team lead with eight shots and midfielder-turned-center back Julie Ertz is close behind with six. Too often that leads the team stuck between trying to play through their skilled wingers or trying to be big and physical once the ball goes out of play, instead of doing both at the same time.

4. Brazil: Flair in attack

If you are looking for a team that combines playing with a tricky winger and dominating in the air, look no further than Brazil, who put together their own statement in a 4-0 opening win against Panama. Ary Borges put on a clinic in the box as a physical presence and target who also combined with her teammates, scoring a hat trick and assisting on the fourth. Take other talented attackers -- Beatriz, Debinha and Kerolin -- along with Borges and you get the goal of the tournament.

All that said, nobody is defending like the United States. Only Japan conceded less than the USWNT's 0.20 xG per 90 minutes and that's despite the American women already having played a tough opponent in the Netherlands. Nobody has conceded fewer than the five shots the U.S. have given up, despite the fact that top contenders like Germany, France and Brazil have only played one match so far. This is arguably the most defensively dominant team of the tournament.

A loss against Portugal could kill the dreams of a three-peat, but at the moment, Andonovski might have the group right where he wants them. This will likely be the last chance for the United States to hang more than four goals on a team during the World Cup. But by using Julie Ertz in defense alongside the always-steady Naomi Girma, they are making statements in different ways. This is a team that is built on keeping clean sheets, and as long as that continues, they'll have a chance at winning their third consecutive World Cup. Now, if they can only add a little bit more of that sweet eye-popping attack into the mix.

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Aug. 1 | Time : 3 a.m. ET

: Tuesday, Aug. 1 | : 3 a.m. ET Location : Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand

: Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free) and Fox Sports app

Fox | fubo (try for free) and Fox Sports app Odds: USA: -410; Draw: +420; Netherlands: +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Group E Standings