This summer transfer window has been full of major moves, and as deadline day approaches for a handful of notable leagues, expect a few more headline-making announcements.

Some of the best players in the world have already swapped one club for another, be it Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur to Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar's surprise move to Al-Hilal. It's also been a busy summer for U.S. men's national team players, including new AC Milan teammates Christian Pulsiic and Yunus Musah.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

As for the women's game, the transfer season got truly underway when England star Alessia Russo moved to Arsenal from Manchester United before the Women's World Cup and U.S. women's national team star Catarina Macario signed for Chelsea. A few more moves might be in the cards once the World Cup wraps up.

Here are all of the transfer deadlines in major leagues around the world:

Premier League

The transfer window closes on Friday, September 1 at 6 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT)

La Liga

The transfer window closes on Friday, September 1 at 6 p.m. ET. (10 p.m. GMT)

Serie A

The transfer window closes on Friday, September 1 at 2 p.m. ET. (6 p.m. GMT)

Bundesliga

The transfer window closes on Friday, September 1 at 12 p.m. ET. (4 p.m. GMT)

Ligue 1

The transfer window closes on Friday, September 1 at 5 p.m. ET. (9 p.m. GMT)

Saudi Pro League

The transfer window closes on Wednesday, September 20.

MLS

The transfer window closed on Wednesday, August 2.

NWSL

The transfer window closed on Tuesday, July 25.

Women's Super League

The transfer window closes on Thursday, September 14.