The Premier League returns to action on Friday.

Everton @ Luton Town

Current Records: Everton 12-8-15, Luton Town 6-7-22

When: Friday, May 3, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Kenilworth Road

Everton has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Luton Town at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kenilworth Road. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Everton will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Everton's defense heads into the game hoping to repeat the dominance they displayed on Saturday. They won by a goal and slipped past Brentford 1-0. Everton's defense has been rock solid lately; the team hasn't given up a goal in their last three matches.

Meanwhile, Luton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Wolverhampton by a score of 2-1. The game got a bit rough at times, as the refs handed out a total of four yellow cards before it was all over.

Everton pushed their record up to 12-8-15 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Luton, their loss dropped their record down to 6-7-22.

Everton is a slight favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +145 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Luton Town won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.