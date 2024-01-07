After last winning the FA Cup in 2013 by defeating Manchester City, Wigan Athletic will have the chance to topple another giant as they welcome Manchester United to their home stadium in FA Cup third round action on Monday. The Red Devils have been on a roller coaster under Erik ten Hag, unable to string together consistent runs of form which could make them vulnerable in cup play which usually invites more rotation. After missing their last match due to illness, Rasmus Hojland will face a fitness test but his return would be a boon for United if he can feature.

Here is our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Jan. 8 | Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: Monday, Jan. 8 | : 3:15 p.m. ET Location : DW Stadium -- Wigan, England

: DW Stadium -- Wigan, England TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Wigan +1200; Draw +460; Manchester United -460

Storylines

Wigan Athletic: Struggling in League One, Wigan only have one win in their last five matches as the defense hasn't been able to protect leads during matches but home-field advantage can provide them with a boost in cup play and a break from the grind of the league.

Manchester United: Unlikely to qualify for Europe via the league, it's time for Manchester United to put all their eggs in the cup run basket. Eight points even out of fifth place and with only one win in their last five matches, it's a chance to get back to basics and build game by game.

Prediction

Wigan will keep things tight in the first half but their defense won't be able to hold as eventually Manchester United will get the goals that they need to advance in the cup. Pick: Wigan Athletic 1, Manchester United 3