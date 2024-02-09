Things are heating up in the Barclay's Women's Super League as teams are in the second half of the season. While the league table is shaping up to be a two-team race for the top spot, there are intriguing battles for other clubs elsewhere. In our previous power rankings, Arsenal were rising and West Ham were battling against relegation. Time might be running out for clubs to make an impact in the league this season, so let's take a look at how things have changed, and where teams stand with nine weeks remaining.
Barclay's WSL 2024 Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
Chelsea
–
No Sam Kerr, no problem. Lauren James continues to hunt for the golden boot and the Blues are showing few signs of slowing down. Their depth will remain a problem for opposing teams.
2.
Manchester City
+2
The squad has been lethal. Whether it's goals off set pieces, or from the run of play, they're producing. Not the team you want to face right now if you're trying to build momentum.
3.
Arsenal
-1
It took American fullback Emily Fox only a few matches as a Gunner to be considered Player of the Month. She's fitting in nicely, but the group is letting the league slip away from them.
4.
Manchester United
+1
Nikita Parris has been on a goal-scoring tear for the Red Devils. Her scoring threat boosted team form and the team up in our rankings.
5.
Tottenham
+1
Hotspurs are firmly stuck in mid-tier mode. They've got enough fight to compete in games and jump up in rankings, but not any higher.
6.
Liverpool
-2
The winter break may have done a bit of a disservice to the Reds. They haven't been able to build off the momentum that they built at the end of 2023 and take a rankings drop.
7.
Aston Villa
+1
They've been competitive in games but haven't quite blown away opposing teams. Except for Rachel Daly, but she recently received a three-game ban for violent conduct.
8.
West Ham
+3
Giving new meaning to their nickname, they're hammering home results. Thanks to an influx of winter additions, they are clear of the relegation line, and earn a major bump in our rankings.
9.
Leicester City
–
Not sure there's a streakier team in the league at the moment. Can't seem to get out of their way.
10.
Everton
-2
Lackluster performances have led to a long losing streak. Now they find themselves in a dangerous spot.
11.
Brighton Hove & Albion
-1
The club made a coaching change, but it hasn't changed the direction on the pitch.
12.
Bristol City
–
Not much to say here for Bristol. The long grind continues.