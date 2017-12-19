World Cup 2018 odds: Germany favored to win it all, followed by Neymar and Brazil

The 2018 World Cup odds have been updated by Bovada, and Germany is the favorite at 9/2, while Brazil is right behind at 5/1. Those two are followed by France (11/2), Spain (7/1) and Argentina (8/1). Here are the odds for outright winner and for each group.

FIFA World Cup 2018 - Outright Winner

Germany: 9/2



Brazil: 5/1



France: 11/2



Spain: 7/1



Argentina: 8/1



Belgium: 10/1



England: 16/1



Portugal: 25/1



Uruguay: 28/1



Colombia: 33/1



Russia: 33/1



Croatia: 40/1



Poland: 50/1



Denmark: 80/1



Mexico: 80/1



Switzerland: 80/1



Sweden: 100/1



Senegal: 125/1



Egypt: 150/1



Iceland: 150/1



Serbia: 150/1



Japan: 200/1



Nigeria: 200/1



Peru: 200/1



Costa Rica: 250/1



Australia: 300/1



Iran: 300/1



Morocco: 300/1



South Korea: 400/1



Tunisia: 500/1



Panama: 1000/1



Saudi Arabia: 1000/1



FIFA World Cup - Group A Winner

Uruguay: 21/20



Russia: 6/5



Egypt: 13/2



Saudi Arabia: 25/1



FIFA World Cup - Group B Winner

Spain: 10/19



Portugal: 9/5



Morocco: 16/1



Iran: 22/1

FIFA World Cup - Group C Winner

France: 5/17



Denmark: 9/2



Peru: 8/1



Australia: 18/1



FIFA World Cup - Group D Winner

Argentina: 5/9



Croatia: 11/5



Nigeria: 12/1



Iceland: 14/1



FIFA World Cup - Group E Winner

Brazil: 4/17



Switzerland: 6/1



Serbia: 17/2



Costa Rica: 18/1



FIFA World Cup - Group F - Winner

Germany: 4/13



Mexico: 11/2



Sweden: 13/2



South Korea: 16/1



FIFA World Cup - Group H Winner

Colombia: 13/10



Poland: 17/10



Senegal: 9/2



Japan: 7/1



FIFA World Cup - Group G Winner

Belgium: 5/6



England: 6/5



Panama: 12/1



Tunisia: 25/1



No real shockers there. The CONCACAF's top team, Mexico, has the 15th best odds. Some may be surprised to see Poland, the seeded team in Group H, with the second best odds, but Colombia for many is more talented and the favorite to take that group.