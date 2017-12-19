World Cup 2018 odds: Germany favored to win it all, followed by Neymar and Brazil

Messi and Argentina are fifth, right behind France and Spain

The 2018 World Cup odds have been updated by Bovada, and Germany is the favorite at 9/2, while Brazil is right behind at 5/1. Those two are followed by France (11/2), Spain (7/1) and Argentina (8/1). Here are the odds for outright winner and for each group.

FIFA World Cup 2018 - Outright Winner

  • Germany: 9/2
  • Brazil: 5/1
  • France: 11/2
  • Spain: 7/1 
  • Argentina: 8/1 
  • Belgium: 10/1 
  • England: 16/1 
  • Portugal: 25/1 
  • Uruguay: 28/1 
  • Colombia: 33/1 
  • Russia: 33/1 
  • Croatia: 40/1 
  • Poland: 50/1 
  • Denmark: 80/1 
  • Mexico: 80/1 
  • Switzerland: 80/1 
  • Sweden: 100/1 
  • Senegal: 125/1 
  • Egypt: 150/1 
  • Iceland: 150/1 
  • Serbia: 150/1 
  • Japan: 200/1 
  • Nigeria: 200/1 
  • Peru: 200/1 
  • Costa Rica: 250/1 
  • Australia: 300/1 
  • Iran: 300/1 
  • Morocco: 300/1 
  • South Korea: 400/1 
  • Tunisia: 500/1 
  • Panama: 1000/1 
  • Saudi Arabia: 1000/1 

FIFA World Cup - Group A Winner

  • Uruguay: 21/20
  • Russia: 6/5
  • Egypt: 13/2
  • Saudi Arabia: 25/1 

FIFA World Cup - Group B Winner

  • Spain: 10/19
  • Portugal: 9/5
  • Morocco: 16/1 
  • Iran:  22/1 

FIFA World Cup - Group C Winner

  • France: 5/17
  • Denmark: 9/2
  • Peru: 8/1 
  • Australia: 18/1 

FIFA World Cup - Group D Winner

  • Argentina: 5/9
  • Croatia: 11/5
  • Nigeria: 12/1 
  • Iceland: 14/1 

FIFA World Cup - Group E Winner

  • Brazil: 4/17
  • Switzerland: 6/1 
  • Serbia: 17/2
  • Costa Rica: 18/1 

FIFA World Cup - Group F - Winner

  • Germany: 4/13
  • Mexico: 11/2
  • Sweden: 13/2
  • South Korea: 16/1 

FIFA World Cup - Group H Winner

  • Colombia: 13/10
  • Poland: 17/10
  • Senegal: 9/2
  • Japan: 7/1 

FIFA World Cup - Group G Winner

  • Belgium: 5/6
  • England: 6/5
  • Panama: 12/1 
  • Tunisia: 25/1

No real shockers there. The CONCACAF's top team, Mexico, has the 15th best odds. Some may be surprised to see Poland, the seeded team in Group H, with the second best odds, but Colombia for many is more talented and the favorite to take that group.

