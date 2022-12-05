Brazil's loss in their final group-stage match could be bad news for South Korea as the teams get set to face off Monday in a Round of 16 match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil won Group G despite a 1-0 loss to Cameroon, and they will want to show that was just a fluke. They rested most of their key players and were without superstar Neymar (ankle), who could return Monday. South Korea pulled off a shocking 2-1 victory against Portugal on Friday to finish second in Group H. Brazil are five-time champions and have reached at least the quarterfinals in seven straight World Cups, while South Korea are in the knockout round for the third time. Brazil are 6-0-1 in all-time meetings, including a 5-1 rout in a friendly back in June.

Kickoff from Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, is set for 2 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brazil as -410 favorites (risk $410 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Brazil vs. South Korea odds, with South Korea the +1000 underdogs. A draw is +500, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any South Korea vs. Brazil picks or World Cup 2022 predictions, be sure to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Brazil vs. South Korea and just locked in his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines for South Korea vs. Brazil:

Brazil vs. South Korea spread: Brazil -1.5 (-145)

Brazil vs. South Korea over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. South Korea money line: Brazil -410, South Korea +1000, Draw +500

BRA: The Brazilians haven't allowed more than one goal since July 2018 (39-10-4)

KOR: South Korea have a 37-19 goal advantage in their past 19 matches

Brazil vs. South Korea picks: See picks here

Why you should back Brazil



Neymar has an ankle injury, so even if he is back he might not be 100%, and Gabriel Jesus was lost for the rest of the tournament with a knee Injury. Fortunately, the Selecao have more than enough talent to compensate. Richarlison scored both goals in the group-stage opener, a 2-0 victory against Serbia. Vinicius Junior has 10 goals in 20 matches with Real Madrid this season, and teammate Rodrygo has seven goals and five assists in 18 games for the La Liga powerhouse. Gabriel Martinelli, 21, and Antony, 22, also can finish if they get the chance.

Even if Neymar isn't in the mix, the midfield is almost without peer. Casemiro is a world-class end-to-end player and scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against Switzerland. Lucas Paqueta, Fabinho and Raphinha all have the vision and flair the Samba Boys are known for.

Why you should back South Korea

Facing two-time World Cup champions Uruguay and 2016 European champions Portugal in the group stage – and going 1-1-0 – should have them ready for this match. The battle with Uruguay was ugly, with the teams combining for zero shots on target in the 0-0 draw. The Koreans found their footing in the next game, and while they lost 3-2, they had a 22-7 shot advantage. Tottenham's Son Heung-min is the undisputed star for the Tigers of Asia. He has 35 goals in 107 matches. The 30-year old shared the lead in the Premier League last season with 23 goals for Spurs.

Hwang Hee-chan perfectly timed a run and buried the winner against Portugal off an excellent feed from Son in the 91st minute. South Korea should still be soaring for Monday's match, and they have lost twice in their past 12 matches (7-3-2). One of those was to Ghana, and the other was to fellow World Cup knockout-round participant Japan in July. South Korea have 11 players with at least 40 caps, so they have plenty of experience to handle a game of this magnitude.

How to make South Korea vs. Brazil picks

Green has scrutinized the South Korea vs. Brazil match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and provides three confident best bets and a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Brazil vs. South Korea on Monday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for South Korea vs. Brazil, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.