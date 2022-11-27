Canada will try to win a match at the World Cup for the first time in the history of the national team when the Canadians square off against Croatia in a crucial Group F match on Sunday at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar. Canada, ranked No. 41 in the world, has previously played in one World Cup, in 1986 in Mexico. The Canadians lost all three matches in that tournament. On Wednesday, Canada opened their World Cup with a 1-0 loss to Belgium. On Sunday, the Canadians meet a Croatia side coming off a scoreless draw with Morocco.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET. Croatia are listed as +122 favorites (risk $100 to win $122) in the latest Croatia vs. Canada odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Canada are +235 underdogs. A draw is +220, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Croatia vs. Canada spread: Croatia -0.5 (+120)

Croatia vs. Canada over/under: 2.5 goals

Croatia vs. Canada money line: Croatia +122; Canada +235; Draw +220

CRO: Croatia had 57% possession against Morocco on Wednesday.

CAN: Alphonso Davies has 12 goals in just 35 career matches for Canada.

Why you should back Croatia



The Croats have a world class midfield. Luka Modric is a past Best FIFA Men's Player as well as World Soccer Player of the Year. Mateo Kovacic is a do-it-all player who excels at tackling and turning loose balls into chances. And Marcelo Brozovic has excelled in Serie A and is equally adept on defense or on the attack.

In addition, Croatia have been in good form this year. In 10 matches this year, the Croats have six wins, three draws and one loss. In their last six matches, they have five wins and one draw. That includes one win over France (ranked No. 4 in the world) and two wins over Denmark (No. 10).

Why you should back Canada

The Canadians have a brilliantly fast attack man in Alphonso Davies. The 21-year-old usually plays left back for his club team, Bayern Munich, but he plays a much more attack-minded position for Canada for which he has scored 12 goals in just 35 career matches. In 2020 he helped Bayern Munich win the Champions League title.

In addition, the Canadians come off a game in which they arguably outplayed Belgium. Despite losing 1-0, Canada had 21 shots (to Belgium's nine), including four shots on goal (to Belgium's three).

