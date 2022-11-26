France are the defending champions and despite coming into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the most beaten-up teams in world soccer, they've got designs on becoming the first repeat World Cup winners in 60 years. On Saturday, they'll face a major challenge against Denmark, who have their own designs on getting out of Group D and making a deep run after making the semifinals of Euro 2020. France is coming off a 4-1 win over Australia in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 while Denmark played a scoreless draw against Tunisia in their opener.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. ET in Stadium 974 in Doha. Les Bleus are the -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Denmark odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Danes the +380 underdog. A draw is priced at +235, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

France vs. Denmark spread: France -0.5 (-135)

France vs. Denmark over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Denmark money line: France -125; Denmark +380; Draw +235

FRA: Kylian Mbappe leads Ligue 1 this season with 12 goals

DEN: Christian Eriksen leads all active Danish players with 39 career goals

Why you should back France

You could legitimately form one of the best international football teams in the world with the players that are out due to injury for France but Les Bleus still manage to put out a dynamic side. Kylian Mbappe is a big part of that and he scored a late goal in the win over Australia to give him 29 career goals at the international level in 60 appearances at just 23 years old with four World Cup goals already to his credit.

With Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku out, Olivier Giroud's success through the middle is going to be absolutely critical to France's ambitions and he's also off to a great start in the 2022 World Cup. Giroud netted a brace against Australia and he's now scored five goals in his last five caps for France.

Why you should back Denmark

The Danes have a high-caliber playmaker in Christian Eriksen. A 30-year-old midfielder for Manchester United whose return from cardiac arrest has been well documented, Eriksen has 39 career goals for Denmark, which is the most among active players and ranks in the top five all-time. His vision and passing ability make the Danes dangerous against any team in the world.

In addition, Denmark has had success against France this year. The Danes are 2-0 against the French since June, both in UEFA Nations League matches. They won 2-1 in Paris on June 3 and 2-0 in Copenhagen on Sept. 25.

