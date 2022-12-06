Portugal attempt to move past the Round of 16 for only the third time when they take on Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. The Portuguese last reached the quarterfinals in 2006, when they lost to France in the semis. Portugal finished first in Group H this year, winning two of its three matches. Switzerland have advanced from the group stage for the eighth time overall and third in a row but last appeared in the quarterfinals when they hosted the tournament in 1954, losing to Austria.

Kickoff at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Portuguese are -111 favorites (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Portugal vs. Switzerland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Swiss are +340 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Before locking in any Switzerland vs. Portugal picks or World Cup 2022 predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Portugal vs. Switzerland from every angle and just revealed his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Switzerland vs. Portugal:

Portugal vs. Switzerland spread: Portugal -0.5 (-115)

Portugal vs. Switzerland over/under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. Switzerland money line: Portugal -111, Switzerland +340, Draw +225

POR: The Portuguese allowed just one goal in their two UEFA Nations League matches against Switzerland in June

SWI: The Swiss have scored more than one goal only three times in their last 12 games across all competitions

Portugal vs. Switzerland picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Portugal

Bruno Fernandes made his World Cup debut four years ago and failed to get on the scoresheet while playing in only two of Portugal's four matches. The 28-year-old midfielder appeared in just two of the team's three group-stage contests this time around but has been an offensive force. Fernandes notched a pair of assists in a 3-2 victory against Ghana in the opener and scored both goals in a 2-0 triumph over Uruguay before being rested in a 2-1 loss to South Korea.

Fernandes will be raring to go on Tuesday, as should superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice in a 4-0 Nations League victory against the Swiss in June. The 37-year-old forward is participating in his fifth - and likely last - World Cup and scored Portugal's first goal of the tournament in the win versus Ghana. Ronaldo has netted 109 goals in 159 career matches with the national team, including eight in 20 World Cup contests.

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss are led offensively by Breel Embolo, who was their top scorer during World Cup qualifying and has continued to produce in the tournament. After recording three goals and three assists in four qualifying matches, the 25-year-old forward tallied in Switzerland's 1-0 victory against his native Cameroon and their 3-2 triumph over Serbia. Embolo has registered 13 goals and 10 assists in 62 career contests for the Swiss national team.

Switzerland saw two other players break through against the Serbs in their group-play finale. Forward Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring in the 20th minute while midfielder Remo Freuler netted the decisive goal in the 48th minute. The 31-year-old Shaqiri also has notched an assist after posting a goal and four assists in six qualifying matches.

How to make Switzerland vs. Portugal picks

Green has taken an in-depth look at Switzerland vs. Portugal and is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has locked in two confident best bets that both return plus money while offering a full breakdown of the 2022 World Cup match. He's only sharing his World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Portugal vs. Switzerland in Tuesday's 2022 FIFA World Cup matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Switzerland vs. Portugal, all from the soccer expert who is up almost $35,000 since the 2017-18 season, and find out.