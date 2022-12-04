The group stage is complete in what has been a wild World Cup that has gifted us with goals scored left, right and center. 15 braces have been scored, but the latest saw Kylian Mbappe power France to the last eight of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Poland. That brace put Mbappe in the driver's seat for the World Cup Golden Boot

The clean sheet leaderboard is hard to separate while Harry Kane has regained his spot atop the assist leaderboard with three. Nayef Aguerd has also taken the dubious record of scoring the first own goal of this World Cup but was quickly joined by Manuel Neuer as Germany crashed out at the group stage despite defeating Costa Rica 4-2.

Throughout the tournament, we will be tracking some of the most notable stats in Qatar, including the race for the Golden Boot and leaders for assists and clean sheets. While you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team during the World Cup in Qatar.

World Cup statistics

Matches played: 52/64

Total goals scored: 134

Goals per match: 2.58

Minutes per goal: 34.9

Braces scored: 15

Hat tricks scored: 0

Own goals: 3

Penalty kick success rate: 66.7% (10/15)

Player stats (leaderboard)

Goals

Kylian Mbappé FRA • F • #10 Goals 5 Assists 2

Assists

Harry Kane ENG • F • #9 Assists 3

Clean sheets