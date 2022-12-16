Third place will be up for grabs when Croatia take on Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Croatia's hopes of making a second straight appearance in the championship match were squashed as they suffered a 3-0 loss against Argentina in the semifinals. Morocco's dream of a title came to an end against defending champion France, who posted a 2-0 victory in the semis. The sides began the tournament with a 0-0 draw in their group-stage opener.

Kickoff at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar is set for 10 a.m. ET. The Croatians are +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Croatia vs. Morocco odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Moroccans are +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Croatia are -137 to win, while Morocco are priced at +100.

Morocco vs. Croatia spread: Croatia -0.5 (+125)

Morocco vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 goals

Morocco vs. Croatia 90-minute money line: Croatia +135, Morocco +200, Draw +230

Morocco vs. Croatia to win: Croatia -137, Morocco +100

CRO: The Croatians have allowed five goals in the knockout stage after yielding just one in the group stage

MOR: The Moroccans recorded eight shots (two on target) against Croatia in their group-stage match

Why you should back Croatia

The Croatians already know they can stifle Morocco's offense after posting a clean sheet in their group-stage matchup. The more difficult task will be generating offense of their own as they've recorded only six goals in the tournament, with four coming in a group-stage victory against Canada. Forward Andrej Kramaric leads Croatia with two tallies, both of which were scored versus the Canadians, while winger Ivan Perisic has registered a goal and two assists.

Croatia will be happy to settle the match on penalties as they got past two opponents in that fashion during the knockout stage. They outscored Japan 3-1 and Brazil 4-2 in shootouts, with midfielder Nikola Vlasic converting in each victory. Playing in his fourth and likely last World Cup, 37-year-old midfielder Luka Modric would love to record at least one goal as he has yet to score in this year's tournament and has netted only two tallies in 18 career matches in the competition.

Why you should back Morocco

With the exception of their loss to France, the Moroccans have been superb defensively for months. The club posted clean sheets in five of six matches across all competitions prior to the World Cup, then allowed just an own goal over its first five games of the tournament. No team that advanced to the knockout stage has permitted fewer tallies than Morocco, with only Brazil giving up the same amount (three).

Leading Morocco in scoring is Youssef En-Nesyri, who has recorded two goals in six matches. The 25-year-old forward, who scored in his only appearance during the 2018 tournament, notched the decisive goal in the team's 2-1 victory against Canada in the group stage and netted the lone tally in the 1-0 quarterfinal triumph over Portugal. Midfielder Hakim Ziyech has registered a goal and an assist for the Moroccans and also converted his penalty kick during their shootout win versus Spain in the Round of 16.

