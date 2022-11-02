Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Heung-Min Son has suffered a fracture around his left eye which requires surgery. The South Korea international was injured during the first half of Spurs' 2-1 UEFA Champions League win away at Olympique de Marseille which booked their knockout round berth.

Son needs to stabilize the damaged area around his eye, and the 30-year-old was forced off after a nasty collision with opening goal scorer Chancel Mbemba. According to the Premier League club's official statement, the former Bayer Leverkusen man will start to rehabilitate with Spurs' medical staff before the next update is made.

"We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilize a fracture around his left eye," read the release. "The South Korea international suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League victory at Olympique Marseille. Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff, and we shall update supporters further in due course."

Son's injury is also worrying for South Korea who depend upon their star mane ahead of this winter's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Koreans are in Group H along with Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay and will need their talisman if they are to stand a chance of emerging from the pool. The tournament begins in less than three weeks.

Son has three goals and two assists so far this term and is not showing his best under Antonio Conte so far this campaign, but Spurs cannot afford to lose him after a recent run of three games without a win. Club and country will hope that it is a swift recovery or that he can at least play with the aid of a mask once operated upon.