Ghana and Uruguay will both be playing for a berth in the knockout stage when they meet in a Group H matchup on Friday in the 2022 World Cup. While certain tiebreaker scenarios would allow either team to advance with a draw, a win would send the victor through to the next round alongside Portugal. Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal last Thursday, then prevailed over South Korea by the same score on Monday. On those same dates, Uruguay played a scoreless draw with South Korea and lost 2-0 to Portugal. Ghana will advance with a win, and can also do so with a draw unless South Korea manages to defeat Portugal. Uruguay are through with a win, but if South Korea also prevails, Portugal's companion in the knockout stage would be determined by tiebreakers.

The match from Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar, will kick off at 10 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Uruguay as the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Ghana vs. Uruguay odds. Ghana are the +400 underdogs, a draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5.

Ghana vs. Uruguay spread: Uruguay -0.5 (-145)

Ghana vs. Uruguay spread: over/under 2.5 goals

Ghana vs. Uruguay money line: Uruguay -150, Ghana +400, Draw +280

GHA: Ghana's previous best World Cup finish was a berth in the 2010 quarterfinals, where they were beaten by Uruguay

URU: Uruguay have won two World Cups (1930 and 1950) and finished fourth three times (1954, 1970, 2010). They reached the quarterfinals in 2018.

Why you should back Ghana

If there's one thing Ghana can do, it's score. They banked two goals against Portugal and another three against South Korea. Four different players have found the back of the net for Ghana, with midfielder Mohammed Kudus accounting for two of the tallies. Arsenal's Thomas Partey is the centerpiece of the team. The midfielder has 12 goals and four assists in 40 appearances for Ghana. The Black Stars will be quite a handful for Uruguay.

The fact that it's the Uruguyans standing between Ghana and the knockout stage will surely be quite a motivator. Ghana was infamously eliminated by Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals when Uruguay's Luis Suarez used his hands to knock away a potential game-winning goal in the final moments of a hard-fought match. Suarez was shown a red card and sent off for his infraction. The subsequent Ghana penalty try went off the crossbar, and Uruguay would go on to win in penalty kicks. Suarez remains a fixture on the Uruguayan side, and sending the South American side home early would be sweet revenge indeed for the Black Stars.

Why you should back Uruguay

La Celeste bring serious pedigree to the table. While Uruguay have yet to score in Qatar, the side entered the World Cup as the No. 14 team in FIFA's global rankings and should still be considered dangerous. Uruguay bring a potent mix of veteran expertise and youthful explosiveness. Edinson Cavani, long an Uruguayan fixture with 40 goals in 88 international appearances, is still a threat to score. And yes, Suarez is also still suiting up. He's found the back of the net 40 times in 77 games for Uruguay, and given his long-standing flair for the dramatic, would all but surely love to eliminate Ghana again to send his country through to the knockout stage.

Younger players like Darwin Nuñez and Federico Valverde give La Celeste a dynamic edge. Uruguay entered the World Cup as one of the more popular underdog picks to go all the way for a reason. This is a deep, talented squad that just simply hasn't found its sea legs yet. Things could get quite interesting in a hurry if they do so against Ghana.

