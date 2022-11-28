Monday is the final day of four different matches with different time slots so get ready to say goodbye to those early morning wake ups. Cameroon vs. Serbia kicks us off at 5 a.m. ET before South Korea vs. Ghana at 8 a.m. ET, then Brazil vs. Switzerland at 11 a.m. ET before Portugal vs. Uruguay at 2 p.m. ET to close out the day. No Neymar for the Brazilians as he is already out injured while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese side can book their knockout phase berth if they make life hard for the Uruguayans.

Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia

Date: Monday, Nov. 28 | Time: 5 a.m. ET | Location: Al Wakrah Sports Club -- Al Wakrah, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: Serbia held Brazil until their resistance broke late on while Cameroon really should have done better against Switzerland. World Cups are unforgiving and this is arguably the best source of points for the Indomitable Lions who are already staring down the barrel at elimination unless they can pull something off against the Brazilians too. The Serbians stand more of a chance if they can win here as they face Switzerland last in what promises to be an electric affair. Our experts favor Dragan Stojkovic's side.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Cameroon vs. Serbia

Serbia 1-2 Serbia 1-2 1-1 Serbia 1-2 1-1 Serbia 2-3 Serbia 1-2

Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana

Date: Monday, Nov. 28 | Time: 8 a.m. ET | Location: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: Ghana can feel aggrieved to have lost out to Portugal in their opener while South Korea battled to a deserved draw with Uruguay. Both know that they must step it up here although the Koreans can still make it through even if they lose. A lot in Group H could play on Portugal's result with Uruguay as a rotated team could give the Taegeuk Warriors a chance. The Black Stars have to go big or they will be going home. South Korea appear to be our panel's choice.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio South Korea vs. Ghana Korea Republic 1-0 Korea Republic 2-1 Korea Republic 2-1 Ghana 0-1 1-1 Korea Republic 1-0 Korea Republic 1-0

Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland

Date: Monday, Nov. 28 | Time: 11 a.m. ET | Location: Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: No Neymar in this one for the Selecao Brasileira through injury. Richarlison's goals meant that it did not matter against Serbia and now Tite's men have the chance to follow France's lead and make it a perfect progression with two wins from two. Switzerland needed to hit the ground running and did, but they can consider themselves lucky that Cameroon did not take their chances. The Nati are mean customers, so could they hold the Samba stars? Our pundits in no doubt regarding this one.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Brazil vs. Switzerland Brazil 2-0 Brazil 2-0 Brazil 3-0 Brazil 2-0 Brazil 2-1 Brazil 1-0 Brazil 3-1

Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay

Date: Monday, Nov. 28 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Lusail Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: Few expected Portugal to open with a win, but Fernando Santos' men did that while Diego Alonso's side were unlucky not to score late on against South Korea. La Celeste cannot be eliminated here, but they cannot progress yet either. Another draw would not be disastrous, but a win would enable them to still target top spot ahead of the Portuguese. Like against Ghana, much will revolve around Cristiano Ronaldo on and off the field. This one has created quite a split on our end.